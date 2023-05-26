 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Is Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez a pipe dream for Bayern Munich?

I tell you, it’s #VlahovicSZN

By R.I.P. London Teams
FC Bayern München v Manchester City: Quarterfinal Second Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Lexy Ilsley - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

There were suddenly rumors that Manchester City attacker Julian Alvarez is an option for Bayern Munich as the Germans are currently on the lookout for a striker. What could’ve swayed Alvarez was that he could step out of Erling Haaland’s shadow and be a starter at a top club. City decided to throw a spanner in the works:

From Manchester City circles, it is said there’s currently ‘no chance’ Julián Álvarez would join Bayern this summer. City and Pep Guardiola rate the striker very highly. He’s just extended his contract until 2028, doubling his wages.

– Tz reporter Philipp Kessler as captured by @iMiaSanMia

With that in mind, there’s only one option here. Randal Kolo Muani and Victor Osimhen are too expensive, Harry Kane isn’t leaving, and Mathys Tel is apparently “not ready”. You know what time it is.

It’s time…to bring Cristiano Ronaldo Dusan Vlahovic to Munich. Whatever it takes.

