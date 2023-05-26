Bayern Munich Alumni: Arjen Robben and Bastian Schweinsteiger could be a member of the front office

The scrutiny of the Bayern Munich board has reached a new level with the club at risk of placing second for the first time in 11 years (which ironically means that we may not win our 11th successive Bundesliga title). People are calling for the sacking of CEO Oliver Kahn, Club President Herbert Hainer, and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić. Enter Arjen Robben and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

According to Abendzeitung reporter Maximilian Koch (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), the two 1984-born legends are being lobbied for taking up positions in the Bayern brass. Robben is more likely due to clamor within the office, while Basti has ruled himself out as he prefers his “observer status” (what is this, the United Nations?), despite being appreciated by Uli Hoeneß.

While these are interesting reports, I would rather bring both players back as coaches so they could teach our struggling players how to do the business. Anyone have Javi Martinez’s number?