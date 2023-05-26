Bayern Munich are back on their 4-2-3-1 era

Bayern Munich are reportedly back on their 4-2-3-1 era. It’s not the only way the Bavarians have ever succeeded, but in fairly recent memory, and especially in the glorious era of Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller’s partnership in attack, it has been the go-to.

Now it looks to be the way again.

Per a report from kicker journalist Georg Holzner, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, there is now an internal preference for formation consistency at Säbener Straße — and it’s something new manager Thomas Tuchel knew when he signed on. It’s this process that is apparently directing Bayern’s simple but obvious transfer preferences: a No. 6 and a No. 9. English duo Harry Kane and Declan Rice, anybody?

Whoever it is those end up being, it’s shaping up to be a more straightforward transfer window this summer. And that may be the right thing for Bayern.

For some fans, this has been a trainwreck long in the making. Julian Nagelsmann’s hiring seemed destined to bring a back three to Bavaria, and that is what the ex-Bayern manager was running at the time of his sacking. Meanwhile Bayern nonetheless had to deal with the lack of a striker, filled in this season by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and with instability in midfield.

So all signs are pointing to a more advanced role for Joshua Kimmich, and perhaps a tantalizing return to form for the Raumdeuter himself. Whoever Bayern’s next striker will be, you can bet Müller will be working hard to bring them up to speed.

All hail the 4-2-3-1.