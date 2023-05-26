 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs FC Köln Get our thoughts on Bayern Munich's last match of the season.

Filed under:

FC Köln have money to play for against Bayern Munich

The Bundesliga never fails to add more spice upon already existing spice.

By CCyler
/ new
FC Bayern Training Session Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Bayern Munich and FC Köln face off on the last matchday of the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich’s title hopes depending on a win and a loss or draw from Borussia Dortmund. However, although at this stage of the season often teams in the middle of the table may lose motivation and roll over, Köln have a lot to play for.

Köln are a club known to have a positive relationship with Dortmund, and while the desire to help Dortmund’s title charge may only be a minor nudge at best, what is much more affectatious is the fact that Köln have certain clauses in their sold players’ contracts that would net them financial benefits, reported by EXPRESS.DE (as captured on Twitter by @iMiaSanMia)

Namely, the contract of Anthony Modeste. The French striker joined Borussia Dortmund last summer for a fee of €3.8 million with the possibility for it to rise to around €4.7 million. Part of the clauses of this €900,000 variable is a clause stating that a sizeable bonus will be given to Köln if Dortmund win the league. It is unknown exactly how much but it’s reported to be in the six figures, probably somewhere in the €400,000 region.

While €400,000 may not seem like a lot to Bayern Munich — that is just one week of Sadio Mané’s wages — to a club like Köln this is a sizeable amount. Let’s hope the Billy Goats don’t have a top of the line Rolls Royce Phantom’s worth of money headed their way!

Looking for more info on the Bayern Munich vs. FC Köln match? Check out our Preview Podcast on Spotify or below:

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works