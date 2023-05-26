FC Köln have money to play for against Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich and FC Köln face off on the last matchday of the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich’s title hopes depending on a win and a loss or draw from Borussia Dortmund. However, although at this stage of the season often teams in the middle of the table may lose motivation and roll over, Köln have a lot to play for.

Köln are a club known to have a positive relationship with Dortmund, and while the desire to help Dortmund’s title charge may only be a minor nudge at best, what is much more affectatious is the fact that Köln have certain clauses in their sold players’ contracts that would net them financial benefits, reported by EXPRESS.DE (as captured on Twitter by @iMiaSanMia)

Although they have nothing to play for in the table, FC Köln will have a financial motivation against Bayern on Saturday. Köln will receive a six-figure bonus if BVB win the Bundesliga title, as part of the Anthony Modeste to Dortmund deal [@express24] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 24, 2023

Namely, the contract of Anthony Modeste. The French striker joined Borussia Dortmund last summer for a fee of €3.8 million with the possibility for it to rise to around €4.7 million. Part of the clauses of this €900,000 variable is a clause stating that a sizeable bonus will be given to Köln if Dortmund win the league. It is unknown exactly how much but it’s reported to be in the six figures, probably somewhere in the €400,000 region.

While €400,000 may not seem like a lot to Bayern Munich — that is just one week of Sadio Mané’s wages — to a club like Köln this is a sizeable amount. Let’s hope the Billy Goats don’t have a top of the line Rolls Royce Phantom’s worth of money headed their way!

