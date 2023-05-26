Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich eyeing move for AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez?; Ryan Gravenberch still wants move to Liverpool; Chelsea, Manchester United to battle for Juventus star Dušan Vlahović; FC Barcelona ramps up efforts on Joao Cancelo; and MORE!

Could Bayern Munich be looking to sell off Lucas Hernandez to help fund a move for his brother, Theo?

According to TuttoMercatoWeb reporter Marco Conterio (as captured by Get Italian Football News) , that could be the case as the Bavarians are keeping an eye on the AC Milan left-back:

German giants Bayern Munich are said to be interested in signing Milan left-back Theo Hernandez. Marco Conterio has reported that with Bayern’s Alphonso Davies now being looked at by Real Madrid, the Bavarians already have a replacement in mind in Hernandez, who could become one of their key targets in the summer transfer window. The Frenchman is on the list of potential left-back options that Bayern currently have but Milan’s will to not sell their star asset is likely to complicate the Bavarians’ potential pursuit of the 25-year-old, who has previously plied his trade with Real Madrid as well. A potential move to the Allianz will unite Theo with his brother Lucas, who too is currently at Bayern.

The primary issue with this report is that Davies is not expected to going anywhere, at least until the summer of 2026 when the next Word Cup ends. It has been reported that the Canadian would like stability in his career through that checkpoint.

Surely, Davies’ mind could have changed and the prospect of paying €70 million for Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo might not be appealing, but this rumor seems very unlikely to come to fruition.

I suppose there is also that whole nagging issue of whether or not Theo’s brother Lucas is actually going to move to Paris Saint-Germain during the summer transfer window as well, but we will see how that plays out in the coming weeks as well.

According to at least one report, Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is still pushing for a move to Liverpool FC:

Ryan Gravenberch wants to leave FC Bayern Munich and join Liverpool in the summer transfer window. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes (h/t Liverpool Echo), FC Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch wants the club to sell him in this summer window with Liverpool as his preferred destination. Gravenberch was signed by Bayern from Ajax last summer but has seen very few opportunities come his way and now believes that a move away from the Bavarians is the best step for his career.

According to Fabrizio Romano (as captured by @iMiaSanMia_GER), Bayern Munich is still refusing to talk about an exit for Gravenberch, but the Dutchman wants to talk things over when the season ends:

Liverpool have Ryan Gravenberch in high esteem, but Bayern have no intention of negotiating at the moment. After the season, Gravenberch wants to talk to Bayern about his future.

Bayern Munich’s season will come to a disappointing end one way or the others and there is a lot to examine.

Needing a win over FC Köln, along with a loss or a draw from Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich is in danger of going trophyless for 2022/23. Let’s take a look at the hot topics for this edition of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

A look at the Lucas Hernandez situation and why Bayern Munich was right to be cautious with the Frenchman despite the potential for outside interest. Can Paris Saint-Germain get a deal done to bring Hernandez back to France?

Can a deal for West Ham’s Declan Rice get done?

The wild ride of Dušan Vlahović rumors from this week.

Why fan frustration is probably at an all-time high for the last decade — and it does not totally have to do with potentially finishing behind Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović looks like he will have his choice of Chelsea FC and Manchester United if Bayern Munich truly is out of the running for the Serbian. According to Calciomercatoweb, Chelsea wants to use Kalidou Koulibaly as part of a package for Vlahović

Chelsea are ready to use Kalidou Koulibaly as a makeweight in their attempts to sign Dusan Vlahović from Juventus.

Per ESPN, Chelsea is ready to lob an €80 million offer over to Juventus if they opt to not attempt a swap:

Chelsea have lodged an €80m bid to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahović this summer.

Finally, Football Transfers stated that Manchester United is prepping a proposal for Vlahović:

Manchester United are preparing their own offer to sign Vlahović, who has warned his suitors that he wants to be playing in the Champions League next season.

At one point there were rumors that Bayern Munich had interest in two of Paris Saint-Germain’s most coveted prospects: Hugo Ektike (when he was with Stade de Reims) and El Chadaille Bitshiabu.

While those rumors have cooled, Eintracht Frankfurt was recently linked to both players:

News #Ekitike & #Bitshiabu: A swap deal with Kolo-Muani is definitely NO topic for Frankfurt! No talks or negotiations about it.



What a journey this season has been for Bayern Munich.

Here we are, the final Preview Show of the season — and a match that means something, but could end up meaning nothing at all. Borussia Dortmund’s result against Mainz 05 will determine whether or not the Bavarians have any shot of being the league winner.

That means that Bayern Munich has to play this match against FC Köln out in the event that BVB coughs up its two-point lead in the league and risk toying with playing youngsters or gambling that recently-injured players are fully healthy.

This is what we have on tap for this final 2022/23 edition of the Preview Show:

A look at where each team sits in the league table.

Some thoughts on how it all got to this point, why change is imminent, and the overall disappointment that things worked out this way at Bayern Munich.

An attempt to guess Thomas Tuchel’s lineup and why it could be the last time we see a few players and player combinations working together in a significant way.

A prediction on the match.

FC Barcelona could be looking to ramp up its effort to make a deal for Manchester City’s Joa Cancelo:

Newly-crowned La Liga champions have reportedly ramped up their efforts to sign 28-year-old Premier League winner Joao Cancelo. According to a report by Spanish outlet SPORT, Joao Cancelo has become a top target for Barcelona. The Catalan giants are keen on signing the 28-year-old Premier League winner in the summer transfer window. And they are advancing their move for the versatile Manchester City full-back.

Cancelo has been linked to Barca, Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich, where he is currently on loan.

Chelsea recently made an inquiry to Napoli on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Stanislav Lobotka. The response was sort of hilarious in that Napoli said it would take an “indecent proposal” to get the duo:

Chelsea have enquired about signing Napoli duo Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Stanislav Lobotka but have been informed that it would take an ‘indecent proposal’ to convince the Serie A champions to sell either player.

Well, that was fun while it lasted. Bayern Munich have dropped points to RB Leipzig in shameful fashion, handing the lead in the Bundesliga back to Borussia Dortmund. The league title is practically out of reach, which means Bayern are set to go trophyless for the first time since the 2011/12 season, which was over a decade ago. This has has left people feeling shocked and upset, so we ask some important questions about the future of the club.

