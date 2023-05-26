Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller wins roulette prize with Lisa Müller

Bayern Munich player Thomas Müller has been married to Lisa (née Trede) since 2009 and the couple are well known for their affinity for animals. They own a farm where you’ve probably seen the various inhabitants in (i.e. Thomas with Dave the horse). The Müllers have struck gold at Pferd Horse International in Munich as they each won a prize in roulette.

According to Bild, Thomas won a 500 euro voucher for a hotel in Munich (Hof Hauserbichl in Leitzachtal, Upper Bavaria) while Lisa got herself—or rather Dave—a horse fly blanket which she was happy with, nonetheless. The secret? Betting with the numbers of their birthday (Thomas was born on September 13 and Lisa on September 21; both in 1989).

Speaking at the event, Lisa said that being able to attend it was a “dream come true”. “Pferd International is the biggest horse event in Bavaria for me, also because I grew up here and also one of the most beautiful,” Lisa remarked. “Top ambience and top conditions prevail here. It was always my childhood dream to ride here.”

Lisa actually wanted Thomas’s hotel voucher, but the owner of the hotel even went as far as to suggest that Lisa and Thomas bring their horse with them there.