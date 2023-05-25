Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, Manchester United, and Liverpool all scoping Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard

According to a report from kicker journalist Georg Holzner, Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is already garnering a lot of attention in the transfer market.

The French defender, whose contract expires in 2024, has piqued the interest of Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Liverpool FC, and Inter Milan:

Real Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool have joined the race for Benjamin Pavard. All three clubs have enquired about the player. Pavard’s decision is getting closer, should be made after the last game of the season. Bayern want to extend the contract. Inter, who made an offer in winter, and Barcelona are also interested. The plans of Thomas Tuchel, with whom Pavard has a very good relationship, will certainly play a major role in the Frenchman’s decision.

Pavard’s future has suddenly come into focus because of the rumors that Lucas Hernandez has agreed to personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain. While nothing has been confirmed regarding Hernandez’s future as of yet, a move by the defender could mean that Bayern Munich would prioritize a contract extension of Pavard, who has had a tremendous 2022/23 season.