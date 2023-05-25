Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 46 — Will Lucas Hernandez leave Bayern Munich for PSG and why it would be okay; The latest on Declan Rice and Dušan Vlahović; Why it’s okay for Bayern fans to be frustrated; and MORE!

Bayern Munich’s season will come to a disappointing end one way or the others and there is a lot to examine.

Needing a win over FC Köln, along with a loss or a draw from Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich is in danger of going trophyless for 2022/23. Let’s take a look at the hot topics for this edition of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

A look at the Lucas Hernandez situation and why Bayern Munich was right to be cautious with the Frenchman despite the potential for outside interest. Can Paris Saint-Germain get a deal done to bring Hernandez back to France?

Can a deal for West Ham’s Declan Rice get done?

The wild ride of Dušan Vlahović rumors from this week.

Why fan frustration is probably at an all-time high for the last decade — and it does not totally have to do with potentially finishing behind Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

