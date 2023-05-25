Breaking: French report states Bayern Munich star Lucas Hernandez has reached agreement with PSG on personal terms

According to a report from L’Equipe journalist Loïc Tanzi (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich star Lucas Hernandez has reached an agreement on personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain in what would a stunning turn of events that just sparked up in the news on Wednesday:

Lucas Hernández and PSG have reached an agreement in principle. Paris now have to convince Bayern, which will be a difficult task.

If — and depending on the accuracy of recent reports, this could be a big if — Hernandez has already made up his mind to leave Bavaria, it might actually not be such a “difficult task” to convince the Bavarians to pull the trigger on a sale.

Bayern Munich needs funds to generate revenue to bolster its squad and with Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, and Benjamin Pavard already on the depth chart at center-back, the Bavarians might be inclined to sell Hernandez, whose contract expires in July 2024.

For the Bavarians, it is a matter of selling Hernandez this summer or risk losing him for free in a year. Unfortunately for Bayern Munich, the same exact situation exists with Pavard, who could also push for a move away from the Rekordmeister this summer. Pavard has been linked to Inter Milan and FC Barcelona among other clubs.

Clearly, the Bavarians have some tough choices to make.

Further reporting from L’Equipe (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) revealed that Hernandez and PSG initiated talks “several weeks ago” and that Bayern Munich was aware negotiations were taking place:

Talks between Hernández’s camp and PSG’s Luis Campos started several weeks ago and have now led to an agreement in principle. Bayern are aware of the situation.

Whatever happens from here, Bayern Munich will surely take measured steps. The club cannot afford to let talents like Hernandez and Pavard leave for free. In terms of selling the defenders or extending their respective contracts, it really might be a case of now or never.