 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs FC Köln Get our thoughts on Bayern Munich's last match of the season.

Filed under:

Bayern Munich youth player Grant-Leon Ranos moves to Borussia Mönchengladbach

Why are we so bad at retaining youth talent?

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
Bayern München U19 v VfB Stuttgart U19 - DFB Juniors Cup Semi Final
He even did the Bundesliga Logo
Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

As we all know, Bayern Munich are looking for a striker to solve their issues up front. In doing so, they have completely overlooked someone from the academy as Armenian goal machine Grant-Leon Ranos has moved to Borussia Mönchengladbach on a free.

A tweet from Gladbach’s official Twitter account (shown below) states that Ranos has signed a deal that would keep him with the Foals until 2027. The 19-year-old striker has now moved to a club where he could further his development or even start games.

Bayern’s Campus Twitter account has also said goodbye to Ranos...and a few others:

Good luck on your further journey, boys!

In addition to #Ranos , who is leaving #FCBAmateure in the direction of Borussia Mönchengladbach, #Reinelt , #Neziri and #Kehl will also take on a new sporting challenge after the end of their contracts for the coming season.

#FCBayern

How many G+A has GLR had this season for the reserves? It’s honestly impressive.

Reactions at Gladbach (as per the club’s official website)

Sporting Director Roland Virkus

Grant-Leon is a very interesting and talented player, who can play both as a number 9 and in attacking midfield. He has had a very impressive season in the Regionalliga and wants to prove himself at a higher level with us, and we will help him do that.

Grant-Leon Ranos

I’m thrilled to become part of this great club. It’s a big step in my career and one I will approach full of motivation and commitment. Roland Virkus showed a lot of interest in me and has certainly sold me on Borussia’s path. I want to pay back that faith, prove myself in training and in games, work hard and quickly find my place in the team.

Danke und viel Glück bei Gladbach, Grant-Leon!

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works