Bayern Munich youth player Grant-Leon Ranos moves to Borussia Mönchengladbach

As we all know, Bayern Munich are looking for a striker to solve their issues up front. In doing so, they have completely overlooked someone from the academy as Armenian goal machine Grant-Leon Ranos has moved to Borussia Mönchengladbach on a free.

A tweet from Gladbach’s official Twitter account (shown below) states that Ranos has signed a deal that would keep him with the Foals until 2027. The 19-year-old striker has now moved to a club where he could further his development or even start games.

Bayern’s Campus Twitter account has also said goodbye to Ranos...and a few others:

Good luck on your further journey, boys! In addition to #Ranos , who is leaving #FCBAmateure in the direction of Borussia Mönchengladbach, #Reinelt , #Neziri and #Kehl will also take on a new sporting challenge after the end of their contracts for the coming season. #FCBayern

How many G+A has GLR had this season for the reserves? It’s honestly impressive.

- in 2022/23 for FC Bayern II



2️⃣0️⃣ goals ⚽

1️⃣3️⃣ assists pic.twitter.com/nGKlx7NRcS — Gladbach (@borussia_en) May 24, 2023

Reactions at Gladbach (as per the club’s official website)

Sporting Director Roland Virkus

Grant-Leon is a very interesting and talented player, who can play both as a number 9 and in attacking midfield. He has had a very impressive season in the Regionalliga and wants to prove himself at a higher level with us, and we will help him do that.

Grant-Leon Ranos

I’m thrilled to become part of this great club. It’s a big step in my career and one I will approach full of motivation and commitment. Roland Virkus showed a lot of interest in me and has certainly sold me on Borussia’s path. I want to pay back that faith, prove myself in training and in games, work hard and quickly find my place in the team.

Danke und viel Glück bei Gladbach, Grant-Leon!