Lucas Hernández talks his long road back from injury at Bayern Munich

Where were we? Let’s table for a moment the recent, explosive reporting that Lucas Hernández is entertaining other suitors and putting his Bayern Munich extension talks on hold. The Frenchman is in the midst of making an important and impressive comeback from his devastating injury sustained at the World Cup.

“I can’t wait for him to be on the pitch with us. It’s impressive how professional he is,” manager Thomas Tuchel had gushed in the lead-up to the Leipzig game (@iMiaSanMia). “He always has a smile on his face, he’s always positive, even though he’s in a difficult situation. For me he is clearly a leading player.”

Despite Hernández suffering an ACL tear just in November, he has already begun working his way onto the field again. And just this week, he was smiling and celebrating for the FC Bayern website as he detailed his road back.

“Today was a very important day after five and a half months out injured,” Hernández said early in the week (for FCBtv, via @iMiaSanMia). “It’s very emotional to be with the team again after a long injury. The feeling at being back with everybody again is incredible. Everybody was happy that I’m back. I’ll be training with the team everyday this week and get the feeling again with my teammates.”

Will Hernández still be with the team next year? That’s suddenly uncertain, but he’s earned the right to explore all his options — of which there seem to be many. But still for now, he’s an FC Bayern player. As he concluded:

“Now Lucas Hernández is back and as always: Mia san mia and ciao ciao.”

Maybe hold off on the ciao ciao, though, if you please!