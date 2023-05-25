 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich to get a replica of the Meisterschale, Borussia Dortmund to get the real thing

Hey, no favoritism!

By R.I.P. London Teams
Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

The Bundesliga title race is down to the wire as the last matchday decides who wins the coveted Meisterschale. Bayern Munich are doing an Arsenal FC by trailing Borussia Dortmund despite being top for most of the season. No one really knows who’s going to win, so they can’t put the trophy in Dortmund because what if Bayern win the league? It can’t be in Koln (Bayern play away to Koln) because what if Dortmund win? To solve that, there’s two versions of the trophy:

The real version of the Meisterschale will be in Dortmund while the replica will be in Koln so that whoever wins the league gets to lift the trophy. The reason for the real one being in Dortmund is probably because of the Bundesliga being founded there in July 1962.

Should Bayern beat Koln and Dortmund fail to beat Mainz, BVB and FCB will be on 71 points but Bayern win the league on goal difference. If Dortmund win and/or Bayern win as well/lose to Koln, Dortmund wins the league

