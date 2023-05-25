The Frauen-Bundesliga is ending in a nailbiter, too

Bayern Munich were held to a 0-0 draw in the penultimate Frauen-Bundesliga matchday, a road trip to Leverkusen. The result leaves the title race to be settled next weekend, where Bayern will essentially need a win outright to be crowned champions.

That's because elsewhere, Wolfsburg left it late but triumphed over 11th-placed Meppen thanks to an Alexandra Popp goal deep into stoppage time. As a result Wolfsburg sit two points below Bayern heading into the final matchday, but enjoy an eight-goal advantage in goals differential.

Highlights below:

Leverkusen put up a fight, testing Mala Grohs early and fashioning two great breakaways late in the second half. However, neither resulted in anything more than the tamest of efforts on goal.

Bayern, meanwhile, were very far from their peak levels. Despite achieving 21 shots, they only managed 2 on target — looking very threatening until the end product themselves. Every delivery, every back post run, every glancing header — it all seemed just a notch or two off the mark. That was enough to let this game finish in a disappointingly quiet draw, but it only sets the stage for next weekend.

Bayern face 12th-placed, bottom-of-the-table Potsdam next Sunday while Wolfsburg face 6th-placed Freiburg concurrently. Still, last weekend’s scare should show that no team can be taken for granted. Wolfsburg do have a Champions League against FC Barcelona the following week to think about.

On every front, it will be an exciting ending to the women’s football season in Germany.