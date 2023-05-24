Report: Bayern Munich to ask €25 million for Marcel Sabitzer

According to Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich has set its asking price for midfielder Marcel Sabitzer at €25 million. The former RB Leipzig star was on loan with Manchester United during the second half of the season, but it is unclear if the Red Devils will make a bid on the 29-year-old at this point:

News #Sabitzer: Bayern’s price valuation for him is up to €25m in summer. Contract running out in 2025. #MUFC is still interested in signing him permanently. But at this stage there is no development in talks or negotiations because of the club‘s ownership which is still uncertain. Priority for ManUtd: 1.) Central defender and striker 2.) Central Midfielder.

At this stage, Sabitzer does not appear to be in Bayern Munich’s plans for the 2023/24 season. With Joshua Kimmich’s potential move to the No. 8, plus the presence of Leon Goretzka, Ryan Gravenberch, and incoming RB Leipzig transfer Konrad Laimer, it is simply too crowded for Sabitzer to hop back into the midfield mix in Bavaria.