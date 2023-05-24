 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs FC Köln (Bundesliga)

The final showdown: Bayern Munich vs. FC Köln.

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern München v FC Schalke 04 - Bundesliga Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

What a journey this season has been for Bayern Munich.

Here we are, the final Preview Show of the season — and a match that means something, but could end up meaning nothing at all. Borussia Dortmund’s result against Mainz 05 will determine whether or not the Bavarians have any shot of being the league winner.

That means that Bayern Munich has to play this match against FC Köln out in the event that BVB coughs up its two-point lead in the league and risk toying with playing youngsters or gambling that recently-injured players are fully healthy.

This is what we have on tap for this final 2022/23 edition of the Preview Show:

  • A look at where each team sits in the league table.
  • Some thoughts on how it all got to this point, why change is imminent, and the overall disappointment that things worked out this way at Bayern Munich.
  • An attempt to guess Thomas Tuchel’s lineup and why it could be the last time we see a few players and player combinations working together in a significant way.
  • A prediction on the match.

