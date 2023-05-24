Transfer shocker? Bayern Munich could meet steep asking price for West Ham’s Declan Rice

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich is not out of the running for expensive West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice.

In fact, the Bavarians could actually pony up close to nine figures for the 24-year-old, but it would really come down to whether or not Rice would move to Germany. Bayern Munich’s squad planners and manager, Thomas Tuchel, see Rice as a good fit for what the club envisions moving forward for its midfield:

News #Rice: Internally it is said that the poker has begun now! Tuchel and the bosses want him as reported and he’s one of the targets who’s top on the list.



➡️ Been told that Bayern could pay the price package demanded!



Important: It’s not advanced yet and it’s still unclear… pic.twitter.com/Z9que5Df9l — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 24, 2023

A No. 6, Rice’s inclusion into Bayern Munich’s squad would necessitate the rumored move for Joshua Kimmich to play the No. 8. Given that Kimmich rarely leaves the field, this could certainly spark movement from Leon Goretzka and Ryan Gravenberch barring Tuchel turning toward a 4-3-3 or some other variation of a three-man midfield.

In addition, with Konrad Laimer joining the side, plus a potential return of Marcel Sabitzer to Bavaria (though it is expected that he will be sold), the midfield depth could go from it present state of being scant to full-scale logjam in a matter of weeks.

Can Bayern Munich convince Rice to that their money and spurn Arsenal FC? The England international might have some tough decisions to make.