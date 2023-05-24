Report: Randal Kolo Muani wants Bayern Munich move; expected to decide after DFB-Pokal

Bayern Munich’s rumored pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani might be starting to take shape.

The French striker, who is also being watched by Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea FC, and Manchester United, is expected to determine his future after the DFB-Pokal finale vs. RB Leipzig. As of now, Kolo Muani — allegedly — wants to join Bayern Munich:

Randal Kolo Muani is set to make a decision on his future after Frankfurt’s DFB-Pokal final against Leipzig. Staying in Frankfurt is very unlikely, regardless of whether they qualify to Europa League. Kolo Muani is Bayern’s #1 target. PSG, Chelsea and Man United are Bayern’s competition. Eintracht are hoping for more than €100m should they sell Kolo Muani. Meanwhile, the player’s camp expect Frankfurt to allow him to join his desired club, even if they don’t make the highest offer.

There are still questions as to whether Kolo Muani is the right man for the job in Bavaria, but it might not matter. The two sides could be on a collision course for an agreement.