Report: Bayern Munich add Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez to list of striker targets

Bayern Munich has been in crisis for much of the 202-23 footballing season. Moreover, it is clear that the failure of the club to replace striker Robert Lewandowski has been a big factor in the erratic form of the Bavarians. As a result, recent reporting has been focused on big money transfer targets in the striker position. Now, it appears that Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez has been added to the list of potential options, according to the reputable Florian Plettenberg.

News J. #Alvarez: Yes, he’s on the list of #FCBayern confirmed! He’s another option next to Kolo Muani. Bayern has inquired about him as he’s not a regular starter behind #Haaland. His future at #MCFC is uncertain despite of his contract until 2028. First call about the interest… pic.twitter.com/AnZvL993nG — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 23, 2023

The Sky Sports journalist alleges that Alavarez is on Bayern’s list of striker targets and that the club have inquired about the Argentine. However, he’s “not yet a hot topic” — with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kolo Muani still top of the list.

BFW analysis

While Alvarez presents an interesting option for Bayern, his contract until 2028 suggests that it would take a mega bid to lure the youngster to Munich. Whether he would be any cheaper than someone like Kolo Muani is unclear. Furthermore, the World Cup winner is not a typical number nine in stature and play style — Bayern appear to require a more classic “9” of the Harry Kane ilk — a physical presence able to build up, win long balls and be a box option.

Alavarez without doubt is one of Europe’s most exciting forwards and would be a real blockbuster signing by Bayern if they can pull it off. However, whether he is a better option than Kolo Muani or Kane — Bayern’s two other main targets — remains up for debate.