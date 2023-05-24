Bayern Munich want to sell Alexander Nübel for a cut-price

Alexander Nübel has had a tough go of things at Bayern Munich since he joined in the summer of 2020, spending a season on the bench before being loaned out to AS Monaco where he has performed admirably but not enough to unseat club captain Manuel Neuer from his perch between the sticks. Nübel has known it too, and has been unwilling to sacrifice minutes while staying at Bayern with Neuer around, hinting at an exit for months now.

As reported by Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sport on Twitter, Bayern Munich have acquiesced, and are willing to sell Nübel this summer for a price in the region of €20m. I think many will find this price to be low for a player who has performed rather well for a reputable continental level team but at this point Bayern may just have to cut their losses and at least accept the profit they are making on him since he was acquired on a free transfer in the first place.

News #Nübel: He can leave Bayern in summer. It's almost decided. And he doesn't want to stay because of Neuers return in July either. Bayern will listen to offers for him. No concrete offers on the table yet.



Price valuation: €15-20m.



It seems the board and Thomas Tuchel prefer Yann Sommer alongside Manuel Neuer due to his more professional attitude about competing with Neuer for a starting spot, which, while it would be amazing to have two world class goalkeepers at the club, seems unlikely as Sommer himself is trying to secure a starting berth at Euro 2024 for Switzerland and has already considered leaving Bayern in the summer to find guaranteed game time elsewhere.