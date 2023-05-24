After extra rest, Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel wants “more movement”, “less mistakes” from players in final third

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Thomas Tuchel is planning no changes in his approach to training, nor strategizing for the upcoming season finale against FC Köln.

However, Tuchel does want to see his team improve with its movement and its focus ahead of the game:

After the defeat against Leipzig, Thomas Tuchel told his players: “In order to digest that, each of you needs two days of rest. You’ll get that”. The team had Sunday and Monday off and started the preparation for the Köln game today. Thomas Tuchel will not change everything in the next four training sessions ahead of the Köln game. He wants to keep more or less the same team so they develop more automatisms while he works on details. Tuchel demands more movement from his players, with and without the ball, far fewer mistakes and simpler solutions in the attacking third.

With Borussia Dortmund in control of the fate of the league title, Bayern Munich can only focus on putting in a good effort, winning, and hoping like hell that Mainz 05 is poised to play the role of spoiler.