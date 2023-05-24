Reschke: Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen could only sign for Bayern Munich in “Football Manager”

Bayern Munich lost Robert Lewandowski last summer. Bayern had a bad season partly due to not replacing him. Bayern need a new striker now. You all know the story by now. However, the striker search hasn’t been easy for the club, as Bayern has been looking for the perfect candidate without any luck. Unfortunately, those candidates might be simply unattainable.

Former Bayern technical director and current Schalke technical director (he has my condolences) Michael Reschke spoke to Kerry Hau, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, about rumored Bayern transfer targets Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane. In short, he doesn’t think Bayern can get them, even if they would be phenomenal additions to the squad. “If it were about wishes, I’d try as FC Bayern to sign Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen. But this is real life, not [a] football manager game.”

He has a point. It seems all too likely that Tottenham Hotspur star Kane wishes to stay in England and SSC Napoli’s 160 million valuation of Osimhen is a price that Bayern simply cannot afford. Both are top players but simply would not be Bayern like signings.

Because, as Reschke put it so well, “the footballing quality has to go together with the economic possibilities.” If one does not fit, the club must abandon their pursuit. It is a philosophy that has helped Bayern stay a financially sound club and is unlikely to change anytime soon.