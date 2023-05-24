Daily Schmankerl: Randal Kolo Muani’s camp ready to talk to Bayern Munich; Arsenal prepping offer for West Ham’s Declan Rice; Real Madrid edging FC Barcelona for Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo; Barca wants Leo Messi and Neymar (!?) this summer; and MORE!

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich transfer target Randal Kolo Muani could be eyeing making the move to Bayern Munich — and his camp can envision a deal with the Rekordmeister:

Randal Kolo Muani’s camp have told Bayern they could do deal with them. The Frenchman remains high on Bayern’s shortlist, but still early stages - nothing advanced yet. Kolo Muani wants to leave.

The biggest issue with a move for Kolo Muani is the rumored nine-figure asking price. The second biggest issue might be fit as Kolo Muani might not exactly fit into the “target man” profile that Bayern Munich has favored in the past.

If Bayern Munich does not pursue Joao Cancelo, it seems like Real Madrid might be the leader in the clubhouse over FC Barcelona to get the defender:

Real Madrid will have an advantage over Barcelona in the race to sign Joao Cancelo, with Manchester City preferring a permanent sale. According to a report by Spanish outlet SPORT, Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested in Joao Cancelo. While the Catalan giants want to sign the 28-year-old on loan, Los Blancos might offer a permanent deal. But with Manchester City preferring a sale, the Merengues have an advantage in the race to sign him. Joao Cancelo has reached a crossroads in his career after leaving Manchester City midway through the season. The Portuguese international joined Bayern Munich on loan in the January transfer window. And he has blown hot and cold in the last few months at the Allianz Arena. For now, what remains certain is that Bayern Munich will not sign Cancelo permanently in the summer transfer window. It will be interesting to see who among Barcelona and Real Madrid can come out on top in the race to sign the 28-year-old from Manchester City.

Well...it happened.

At one point, Bayern Munich looked like a serious contender to capture a treble and now the Bavarians are hoping like hell that Borussia Dortmund will suffer through a horrendous collapse...just to win the league crown.

After dropping a 3-1 decision to RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich is at risk of losing its first Bundesliga title in what seems like...forever.

Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this episode:

A look at the starting XI and some of the odd decisions that Thomas Tuchel made for his 4-2-3-1 alignment.

A run through the box score, including a timeline of how things fell apart.

Thoughts on why the team’s season went down the toilet and why most of it stems from the ill-fated decision to fire Julian Nagelsmann in March and replace him with Tuchel at a totally inopportune time.

Talking through why everything was set up for the perfect storm of organizational failures, poor decisions, ill-fitting players, and an overall tinge of arrogance that led to this mess.

FC Barcelona might be planning a complete swoop of outgoing Paris Saint-Germain star as it wants to bring back both Lionel Messi and Neymar:

As well as bringing Lionel Messi back from PSG this summer, Barcelona also want to re-sign Neymar.

How Barca can afford to do all of this remains to be seen, though.

Arsenal and FC Barcelona could be facing off for Manchester City midfielder İlkay Gündoğan, who is expected to leave the club this summer:

There could be a battle between Arsenal and Barcelona to sign Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer at the end of the season, with both clubs prepared to better City’s offer of a one-year extension.

Another week, another set of Bayern Munich stories to discuss.

The Bavarians stomped Schalke 04 last weekend and we saw some plans for the 2023/24 leaked out this week as well. Knowing all of that, there is plenty to discuss. Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this edition of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

A look at the rumors regarding Joshua Kimmich’s rumored position change, his power at Bayern Munich, and the interesting timing of the transfer rumors linking him to Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Manchester City. What does this all mean for Leon Goretzka’s future with the club?

Will Bayern Munich move on Ajax’s Edson Alvarez? What about Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Kai Havertz? Or maybe...West Ham’s Declan Rice? Finally, the latest on Bayern’s interest in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani.

Some thoughts on the title race and the implications of this weekend.

Should Sadio Mané stay or go? Manchester United, Chelsea FC, Newcastle United, and Juventus might be interested...but he could want to stay.

Southampton’s Armel Bella-Kotchap might be too expensive for Eintracht Frankfurt:

News Bella-Kotchap: Yes, Eintracht Frankfurt inquired about him as per @ErikOlePeters. But a transfer is almost impossible. #SGE has sent the signal that he is too expensive. Top clubs from and many clubs from are monitoring the situation of the German national.



However, RB Leipzig could be willing to make a move for the defender:

News Bella-Kotchap: As reported he’s on the list of some German top clubs. RB Leipzig is one of them! They are monitoring his situation! Bosses find him very interesting.



While Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel might be pining for West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice, Arsenal FC seems poised and ready to convince the England international to become one of the Gunner:

Arsenal are preparing a club-record bid worth £92m to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer.

According to The Mirror, Tuchel still has his eyes on Rice as well (as we previously saw):

Rice also has interest from Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel, who was thoroughly impressed by the 24-year-old during his time in charge of Chelsea.

Well, that was fun while it lasted. Bayern Munich have dropped points to RB Leipzig in shameful fashion, handing the lead in the Bundesliga back to Borussia Dortmund. The league title is practically out of reach, which means Bayern are set to go trophyless for the first time since the 2011/12 season, which was over a decade ago. This has has left people feeling shocked and upset, so we ask some important questions about the future of the club.

In this episode, INNN and Tom talk about the following: