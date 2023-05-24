Breaking: Second source confirms Lucas Hernández halts Bayern Munich contract talks due to PSG offer

Update — 4:55PM EST: Sport1 confirms report

Sport1’s Kerry Hau chimed in on Twitter to confirm Foot Mercato report. Bayern Munich’s extension talks with Lucas Hernández really are on hold, PSG really have made an offer, and Hernández really is considering. It’s no surprise that a defender of his caliber would be seriously coveted by all the giant clubs, but per Hau, no decision has been made.

Es stimmt: Lucas Hernández hat die Vertragsgespräche mit dem FC Bayern auf Eis gelegt. Der Grund: ein Angebot von PSG, über das er sich nun Gedanken macht. Die Franzosen sind schon lange interessiert, machen jetzt ernst. Eine Entscheidung hat er noch nicht getroffen. @SPORT1 — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) May 24, 2023

It’s true: Lucas Hernández has put the contract talks with FC Bayern on hold. The reason: an offer from PSG, which he is now thinking about. The French have been interested for a long time and are now getting serious. He hasn’t made a decision yet. @SPORT1

A new report from Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna (via @iMiaSanMia) has detonated. Stalwart Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernández is reportedly putting his contract extension talks on hold, and French club Paris Saint-Germain has entered the picture. The Bayern man is reportedly a PSG priority.

Hernández has battled injuries, including his current recovery from an ACL tear suffered at the 2022 FIFA World Cup last November, but when healthy has been a fixture in the Bayern backline. An €80m transfer back in 2019, the Frenchman is known for his stellar defensive ability, versatility between center-back and left-back, and his mastery of the dark arts. Even with a loaded Bayern defense, his departure would be huge. Hernández has come to embody the Mia san Mia mentality, and has been an integral presence in the Bayern locker.

Bayern bosses have been steadfast in their support for Hernández, whose contract expires in 2024. An extension was widely expected to be a foregone conclusion. Could PSG really swoop in and pry him away? This is one to monitor closely...