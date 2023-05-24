 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Bayern Munich fell apart against RB Leipzig -- and its title hopes might have went down the drain. Listen to what happened with Bavarian Podcast Works!

Filed under:

Breaking: Second source confirms Lucas Hernández halts Bayern Munich contract talks due to PSG offer

Excuse me WHAT.

By zippy86 Updated
/ new
FC Schalke 04 v Bayern Munchen - German Bundesliga Photo by Marcel ter Bals/Orange Pictures

Update — 4:55PM EST: Sport1 confirms report

Sport1’s Kerry Hau chimed in on Twitter to confirm Foot Mercato report. Bayern Munich’s extension talks with Lucas Hernández really are on hold, PSG really have made an offer, and Hernández really is considering. It’s no surprise that a defender of his caliber would be seriously coveted by all the giant clubs, but per Hau, no decision has been made.

It’s true: Lucas Hernández has put the contract talks with FC Bayern on hold. The reason: an offer from PSG, which he is now thinking about. The French have been interested for a long time and are now getting serious. He hasn’t made a decision yet. @SPORT1

A new report from Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna (via @iMiaSanMia) has detonated. Stalwart Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernández is reportedly putting his contract extension talks on hold, and French club Paris Saint-Germain has entered the picture. The Bayern man is reportedly a PSG priority.

Um?????

Hernández has battled injuries, including his current recovery from an ACL tear suffered at the 2022 FIFA World Cup last November, but when healthy has been a fixture in the Bayern backline. An €80m transfer back in 2019, the Frenchman is known for his stellar defensive ability, versatility between center-back and left-back, and his mastery of the dark arts. Even with a loaded Bayern defense, his departure would be huge. Hernández has come to embody the Mia san Mia mentality, and has been an integral presence in the Bayern locker.

Bayern bosses have been steadfast in their support for Hernández, whose contract expires in 2024. An extension was widely expected to be a foregone conclusion. Could PSG really swoop in and pry him away? This is one to monitor closely...

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works