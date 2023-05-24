Tuchelball: Thomas Tuchel begins to outline his Bayern Munich vision

The new era is beginning to take shape. Manager Thomas Tuchel shared part of his vision for Bayern Munich at a recent pre-game press conference (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

So far, the ex-Chelsea FC manager has had to come in during high pressure season in Bavaria and make do with the pieces he had. However, a transfer window and a full preseason of training may change the outlook substantially.

There’s no ‘ideal’, though. And don’t call it Tuchelball.

“I don’t know if the perfect football world exists,” Tuchel said. “There’s no perfect training. We have room for improvement. It’s not about Tuchel football, it’s about pushing the team to its limit.

“We want to be dominant, attack and not allow the opponent to get in front of goal. We have to offer something to the fans and our pace of play has to increase...We have to think about the here and now.”

That’s got to be music to the years of fans who like verticality, intent, and attacking football. However, the Bundesliga’s defenses will surely put Bayern to the test: many teams would love to sit back and let Bayern be ponderous in possession before lofting in a cross to nobody.

And, of course, where has all this been? Bayern’s attacking prowess has fizzled with alarming frequency in recent weeks. The 1-3 disaster to Leipzig was only the latest iteration.

Can Tuchel, with the help of Brazzo’s summer reinforcements, find consistent solutions to these challenges?