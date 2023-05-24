Andrej Kramarić: “I was close to Bayern Munich three times”

Hoffenheim striker Andrej Kramarić has seen his name bandied about in the transfer rumour mill over the years and he wants to clear the air.

It is true that he almost made the move to Bayern Munich, but not just once...or even twice. Kramarić was close to a deal with the Bavarians on three separate occasions.

“I was close to Bayern Munich three times. Once it was almostdone. I’ll never forget that message, maybe I will talk about it after my career. I thought everything was settled and done, that I was going to Bayern, but in the end it didn’t happen,” Kramarić told Croatian outlet Jutarnji List (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It’s a pity, but I don’t regret it. Maybe in another life.”

Now 31-years-old, Kramarić is unlikely to be a transfer target of the Bavarians for this summer, despite the club’s desperate need for a new No. 9. With a contract that runs through 2025 and Bayern Munich’s desire to find a long-term solution at striker, it might be a difficult deal to swing with Hoffenheim for Bayern Munich and also might not be a fit at the moment.

If latest August rolls around, however, and Bayern Munich is still searching for a new center-forward, would you be opposed to Kramarić as a “bridge” player until the club can secure a better long-term option?