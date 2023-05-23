Handful of Bayern Munich players not pleased with constant criticism throughout this season

There’s no sugarcoating what’s painfully obvious. Bayern Munich has had a lackluster season despite what glimpses of brilliance we might’ve seen from them at different stages during the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and Champions League. Add to that the decision the front office and board made to sack Julian Nagelsmann and replace him with Thomas Tuchel, and the question marks of just where, exactly, the season went wrong extend beyond the players and manager(s) to both the front office and supervisory board.

Blame can be shifted and distributed whichever way anyone would see fit who’s closely examining Bayern’s season as a whole, but there’s no denying how much criticism was lodged at certain players at varying stages of the campaign. No one is impervious to the limelight at FC Bayern, a sentiment that’s rather exacerbated when the teams’ not doing so well.

Per information from Tz’s Philipp Kessler and Manuel Bonke, a handful of players within the squad have grown increasingly unhappy with the constant rate of criticism that’s been lodged at some of the players. Bayern went through a period earlier in the season where they didn’t win for four consecutive Bundesliga for the first time in over two decades, and a lot of attacking players were called out for their wastefulness of chances, but they went through an equally as bad spell shortly after Tuchel officially took over as manager.

The criticism reportedly intensified significantly after Bayern’s 3-1 loss to RB Leipzig last weekend that put the Meisterschale back into Borussia Dortmund’s hands for the final match week of the season. Oliver Kahn had said the team did not play “intelligently” against Leipzig and thus, lost. The players, in the face of such a massive defeat, did not appreciate that, even if Kahn was right.

When both Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry were going through difficult spells throughout the season, the players did not like how the clubs bosses didn’t offer enough support to the pair of wingers and didn’t back them enough. They were both criticized for their wastefulness in the final third and lack of production of goals and assists, and Sane in particular had already had a spell last season where even the fans were jeering him during matches for poor decision making.

In essence, the players have a viewpoint that the club’s front office and board have used the m as too much of an excuse for the shortcomings this season instead of placing an appropriate amount of blame on the decision to switch managers during the season. The front office has continuously backed their decision even after a poor run of results and potentially having a trophy-less season after Tuchel took over.