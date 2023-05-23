 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Robert Lewandowski is trying to convince Joshua Kimmich to move from Bayern Munich to FC Barcelona

Could you not, Robert?

By R.I.P. London Teams
FC Barcelona v FC Bayern München: Group C - UEFA Champions League Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

There have been more an more rumblings of one-man midfielder Joshua Kimmich pondering a move away from Bayern Munich. The 28-year-old was previously not linked with a move to other clubs (his sheer disappointment with how the season has gone may be a crucial factor), but it looks like his former teammate could be pulling the strings to get one done.

FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is apparently taking matters into his own hands as he tries to sway Kimmich to move to Barcelona. “I would say to Joshua Kimmich that coming to Barcelona is worth it”, Lewandowski said to Tomas Wlodarczyk (as captured by Tz). “The environment here is different than in Bavaria. They are two big clubs, but everything is different. Of course the daily life, the language, the experience, the challenges...everything”.

With long serving midfielder Sergio Busquets leaving at the end of this season, Josh could very well be enticed by this offer. But I say: Nein.

