Training Update: Bayern Munich star Lucas Hernandez returns to team training, while Alphonso Davies, Manuel Neuer continue on comeback trail

Could Lucas Hernandez play this weekeend?

By CSmith1919
France v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

Bayern Munich star Lucas Hernandez has completed all of his rehab milestones and returned to team training with the club earlier today (which seems insanely early for a major knee injury, but modern medicine is working wonders).

FCBayern.com released the news:

Positive news from Lucas Hernández! The 27-year-old FC Bayern central defender was able to complete parts of team training for the first time on Tuesday morning. At the end of November 2022, the French national player tore a cruciate ligament in his right knee at the World Cup and has been missing from the German record champions since then. Most recently, Hernández worked individually on his comeback, now the next step followed with the first session with the team. Welcome back Lucas!

It was clear that Hernandez was happy to be back on the pitch:

Back to team training with a smile! Glad to have you back, @LucasHernandez

According to Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) could be back on the bench this weekend:

Lucas Hernández could be included in the squad against Köln even if he wouldn’t play a single minute, just to get the feeling of being back with the team ahead of next season.

Meanwhile, Alphonso Davies worked out individually:

Phonzy #Davies continues his individual training program. The rest of the team trains completely behind closed doors. The warm-up, which normally takes place here on the adjoining square, is also behind the tarp today.

Manuel Neuer also continued his comeback:

Daily work for the comeback! @Manuel_Neuer trains individually with TW coach calculator at the Säbener @SkySportDE @SkySportNews

