Matthias Sammer: Maybe it’ll be good for Bayern Munich to lose it all

Bayern Munich are on the brink of going the whole season without a trophy since 2011/12, one of the darkest periods in recent memory. Bayern lost everything (read: all major trophies) that season. Bayern had enough after that and swept everyone aside in 2012/13. So, is going trophyless actually a good thing?

“Even though it was sad and painful, it was important for FC Bayern to lose in 2012 — to then steer everything in the right direction,” former sporting director Matthias Sammer said (via Tz, as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

“Bayern’s honour was hurt, I noticed that in the first conversations with Uli (Hoeneß). There was a big deal of uncertainty, all positions were questioned. For the crazy development that FC Bayern has taken since then & to this day, victory was less important than defeat,” Sammer explained.

Bayern certainly roared back to life the following season and won an unprecedented treble, a feat they achieved again some seven years later. “I immediately noticed how badly that trophyless year had hit Uli and Karl-Heinz (Rummenigge) in the core,” the ex-Borussia Dortmund player recalled. “Back then, decisions were made and everyone knew there were no more excuses. The final in Wembley was just a product of this development.”

In other words, Sammer is suggesting that “11 in a row” not happening will give the club the reality check it needs.