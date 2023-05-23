Former Bayern Munich technical director Reschke believes Joshua Kimmich “is best used as an No. 8”

Back in 2016, then-Bayern Munich technical director Michael Reschke stumbled on a fantastically talented young midfielder playing in the 2. Bundesliga. He hurried back to convince Bayern’s bosses to sign him, despite the exorbitant price VFB Stuttgart were demanding. Rummenigge in particular was unsure that paying 8 million euros for a 20-year-old with no Bundesliga experience was a good idea. But Reschke insisted on the deal and was instrumental in making it finally happen, as Joshua Kimmich arrived at Bayern Munich in 2016.

It’s fair to say that the transfer succeeded, with Kimmich becoming one of Bayern’s most important players as a No. 6 in midfield. But perhaps Bayern have been utilizing Kimmich wrong. Reschke, speaking to Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), certainly thinks so. “I personally think Jo is best utilized as a No. 8 or in a double pivot as the more attacking part that directs the play, because that’s an outstanding quality of his. I see Jo a bit more forward. But of course that’s also Leon Goretzka’s preferred role.”

That’s the crux of the issue Bayern currently faces. If Kimmich were to be planned as a No. 8, it would leave plenty of Bayern’s current midfielders in an uncertain position. In fact, all of Goretzka, Gravenberch, Sabitzer and all but confirmed transfer Laimer all prefer to play further up the pitch than a No. 6 ideally would.

However, Reschke thinks this would be a necessary step to get the best out of Bayern’s third choice captain. “With a more physical player in front of the defense, Jo would have more space to dictate the play more. That’s at least an option that you have to discuss.”