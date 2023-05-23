Thomas Müller: “I feel sorry for all Bayern Munich fans”

Bayern Munich are on the verge of snapping their streak of winning the Bundesliga that stretches as far back as the 2012/13 season. A dismal 3-1 reverse to RB Leipzig coupled with Borussia Dortmund’s win over Augsburg puts Die Schwarzgelben in first place, with Bayern two points behind. Bayern attacker Thomas Müller wasn’t mincing words on his Instagram post but also asked for the support of the fans in this nail-biting end to the season (when it shouldn’t have been a nail-biter in the first place, thanks board).

It’s not the time to look back - one more week with full focus and there will be the chance for us to win the league. To be honest I feel sorry for all @fcbayern supporters. Our second half yesterday was shocking poor. Let’s stick together one more week. Everything is still possible. #notthetimeforanalysis #pulltogether #acceptreality #together #startsfcb

You may have also seen a video of Bayern fans emptying the Allianz Arena as fast as they could...before full time.

Thomas is right. We need to get behind the team and give our full support despite the odds being against the team. It’s not even his fault that we’re in this position; it’s the board giving their FC Barcelona counterparts a run for their money that’s dug us this deep hole. A contest to see who is more short-sighted than the other.