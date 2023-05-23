Tottenham Hotspur and Julian Nagelsmann reach an impasse over an acquisition

Ex-Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann remains a top candidate for many jobs in the summer, including Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur who have been without a permanent manager since the departure of Antonio Conte in March.

However, it seems that the early reports that Nagelsmann is currently unwilling to join Spurs were not fully correct, as Fabrizio Romano reported that Nagelsmann would only consider joining Spurs if he were to be paired with a supportive sporting director rather than an outright rejection. For the unfamiliar, Spurs parted ways with their sporting director recently too after Fabio Paratici was handed a worldwide ban by FIFA for the extremely muddled and complicated sporting-financial situation of Juventus.

Nagelsmann is of course not the only man shortlisted for the job, as Sporting Lisbon’s Rúben Amorim, Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou, the currently unemployed Luis Enrique and the Eredivisie’s latest bald genius in Feyenoord miracle-worker Arne Slot.

Negotiations between Nagelsmann and Tottenham have not resumed, at this stage. No changes: he'd only consider the job with supportive sporting director. ⚪️ #THFC



Arne Slot, concrete option discussed internally; while Luis Enrique, Amorim and Postecoglou remain on Levy list. pic.twitter.com/SOSQnMSVTC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 22, 2023

Note: While writing this article, multiple English sources reported that Arne Slot has agreed to join Spurs with his release clause being met too, so Nagelsmann may not be joining Spurs after all!

What do you think of the situation? Should Nagelsmann join Spurs? Is there somewhere else he would be better off going?