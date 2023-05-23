Thomas Tuchel believes Bayern Munich is much closer to Manchester City than they showed in the Champions League

For some there was a significant gap between Bayern Munich and Manchester City when Pep Guardiola’s side sent the Bavarians packing from the Champions League last month.

For Thomas Tuchel, however, any of that talk is nonsense. The Bayern Munich boss thinks that the margin between the teams is significantly slimmer than many would think.

“I was able to assess it quite well. It was confirmation that it was much closer than on the scoreboard. I still believe we had them on the hook in both legs,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “That’s the benchmark. I think we played against them at a very high level. We don’t have to be ashamed that we were eliminated, but of course we’re annoyed — but we’ll be back.”

Tuchel’s early tenure at Bayern Munich has been defined by the losses in the DFB-Pokal and Champions League, but he believes he can turn it around — and the club is giving him the backing to do it. How close the Bavarians are to Manchester City remains up for debate, but the coach is determined to ensure that any perceived gap disappears ahead of next season.