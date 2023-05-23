Bayern Munich is looking to offload Bouna Sarr this summer

Bouna Sarr hasn’t been the player many hoped he would be at Bayern Munich. When first brought into Munich, many were actually quite optimistic he could be a major piece of the squad, especially with Benjamin Pavard looking inconsistent at the time. But Sarr never ended up taking hold of any position during his years at Bayern, and it looks like it could be the end for the defender.

Bouna Sarr will be leaving Bayern this summer if a club is in for him. Offloading Sarr won't be so easy as he hasn’t been playing much in the last few months. At the moment, there's 'loose interest' from the Premier League and France [@kessler_philipp, @tzmuenchen] pic.twitter.com/70YrojfE6q — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 15, 2023

Sarr has been on the sale list for what seems like forever now though, as he hasn’t exactly had a long list of clubs dying to get his signature. However, it looks like this might finally be the summer.

Despite having virtually no playtime, it has been reported by Tz that there is ‘loose interest’ from the Premier League and France. He is still contracted until 2024 so Sarr will be in no rush to lose his Bayern wages either. At 31-years-old, it would be interesting to see exactly who is interested in signing Sarr at this point.