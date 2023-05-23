 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Bayern Munich fell apart against RB Leipzig -- and its title hopes might have went down the drain. Listen to what happened with Bavarian Podcast Works!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich is looking to offload Bouna Sarr this summer

Could this finally be the transfer window Bayern manages to sell Sarr?

By Jack Laushway
/ new
FC Bayern München v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bouna Sarr hasn’t been the player many hoped he would be at Bayern Munich. When first brought into Munich, many were actually quite optimistic he could be a major piece of the squad, especially with Benjamin Pavard looking inconsistent at the time. But Sarr never ended up taking hold of any position during his years at Bayern, and it looks like it could be the end for the defender.

Sarr has been on the sale list for what seems like forever now though, as he hasn’t exactly had a long list of clubs dying to get his signature. However, it looks like this might finally be the summer.

Despite having virtually no playtime, it has been reported by Tz that there is ‘loose interest’ from the Premier League and France. He is still contracted until 2024 so Sarr will be in no rush to lose his Bayern wages either. At 31-years-old, it would be interesting to see exactly who is interested in signing Sarr at this point.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works