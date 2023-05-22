Report: Bayern Munich cannot settle on which midfielder fits best for summer transfer window

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the vision for Bayern Munich’s midfield transfer targets is clear, but the decision on who the club should pursue if extremely cloudy.

Specifically, five names were discussed: Chelsea FC’s Mateo Kovačić, Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Verratti, Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot, FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, and West Ham’s Declan Rice. Let’s take a look at where Bayern Munich stands with each player:

• Kovačić: Tuchel sees him an option for #6 position, but bosses not convinced. Topic ‘not hot’ • Verratti: was discussed but similar profile to Kimmich • Rabiot: problems with Tuchel - not an option • De Jong: Tuchel told the bosses he sees the Dutchman as an absolute reinforcement, but move unrealistic

Plettenberg also stated that Rice has also been thoroughly discussed, but could be more expensive than Bayern Munich would like. Right now, Arsenal FC has the lead on Rice:

Declan Rice is Thomas Tuchel’s ‘absolute desired target’ for the #6 position. Rice’s name was discussed between Tuchel and the bosses. The club has already contacted Rice’s agents/family. Nevertheless, all parties now consider a move ‘unrealistic’ due to the fee [ Arsenal are offering £70m (€80m) for Rice. West Ham’s asking price is still unclear.

News #Rice: He‘s one of the desired players of #Tuchel confirmed. Bayern bosses are als convinced that he’s the perfect defensive midfielder for Bayern.



➡️ There were talks with the players management

➡️ Tuchel is 100 % involved.



But: Bayern is aware of the fact that… pic.twitter.com/Ld6kDXN3L2 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 22, 2023

So...what’s next? If those players are truly out of the mix, Bayern Munich might have to lower its standards or make a move to up its budget. Otherwise, the same core players, plus Konrad Laimer could comprise the midfield group for next season (is that a terrible thing, though?).