Transfer Update: Bayern Munich not interested in Juventus’ Dušan Vlahović

One of Bayern Munich’s top priorities this summer is to get a top-class striker in what is likely going to be the most expensive transfer they make during the summer transfer window. Thomas Tuchel has also made a No. 6, defensive midfielder a point of emphasis for the upcoming window to try to give Joshua Kimmich so more offensive freedom in midfield. Still, though, the bulk of cash will be going towards a striker, which is a position Bayern definitely needs strengthening in having not properly replaced Robert Lewandowski yet.

Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, and Randal Kolo Muani have been just a few of the names linked with a potential move to Bayern, but all reports are suggesting Kolo Muani is currently the leading candidate to make the move. Eintracht Frankfurt are asking for 90-100 million euros for the striker, though, which is slightly higher than Bayern want to pay for him.

A slightly cheaper option for Bayern could’ve been Juventus’ Dušan Vlahović, who Bayern have been linked with in the past before he ultimately made the decision to join Juventus from Fiorentina. He might not have cost Bayern upwards of 100-million euros this summer if they were to pursue him, but according to information from Sport1’s Kerry Hau and Sport Bild’s Christian Falk, Vlahović is not currently a topic of discussion at Bayern.

Per Hau, Bayern’s front office and board are not convinced by Vlahović’s performances for Juventus, especially up against some of the other names linked with a move to Bayern for the striker’s role. So far this season for Juventus, he’s tallied 14 goals and 4 assists from a total of 41 appearances across all competitions, significantly lower than the 29 goals and 6 assists he recorded last season between his tenures at both Fiorentina and Juventus (winter transfer). Falk simply reiterated his previous stance that Bayern Munich was not interested in Vlahović.

Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg also chimed in to deny Romano’s report:

Dušan Vlahović is not a 'top target' for Bayern. The club believes he's an interesting player, but his price does not match his performances. Now it depends on Thomas Tuchel and whether he wants Vlahović or not [@Plettigoal, @SkySportNews] pic.twitter.com/911cXCEFrF — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 22, 2023

The trio of reports fly in the face of what was reported on Sunday by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (which we covered here). It should be noted that Falk and Romano have a professional relationship through the website CaughtOffside, where both are featured writers.

For what it’s worth, having been used to Lewandowski’s goals return rates, Bayern needs to be going for a striker that will be able to score 20+ goals per season and a true target man. It’s something they’ve dearly been missing this season and even Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s run of scoring form was rather unexpected and came to a screeching halt when he started to have some injury problems. He’s by no means a long-term solution for Bayern.