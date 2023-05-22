Bayern Munich brought in Thomas Tuchel because they were scared that he would go to Juventus

In what was otherwise an okay season, Bayern Munich threw everything away in the last two months as they got dumped out of Champions League, DFB-Pokal, and may have possibly lost the Bundesliga. Julian Nagelsmann was “decidedly” the person at fault and was booted by the board in favor of Thomas Tuchel, who would’ve otherwise went to…Juventus?

“Tuchel was close to a move to Juventus. Bayern was nervous, Tuchel was free, and Bayern didn’t believe in Nagelsmann 100 per cent. They can’t sack him when he’s won three titles, so they decided to sack him now,” former Bayern player Lothar Matthäus claimed (as captured by Daily Mail). Like everyone else, he was surprised that the board made that move.

It was common knowledge that Bayern pounced on Tuchel because he was free, and it was rumored that he might take the Real Madrid job due to the uncertainty of Carlo Ancelotti. So, if this is somehow true, then I wish we had just let Juve take him.