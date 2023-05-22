After walloping by RB Leipzig, it’s business as usual at Bayern Munich for coaches, executives, meanwhile Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez nearing return to action?

As expected, there was not going to be any immediate fallout at Bayern Munich from Saturday’s demoralizing 3-1 loss to RB Leipzig. According to Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, everyone is moving on and manager Thomas Tuchel’s status at the club is rock solid:

News #Tuchel: As reported at Sky90 last evening there are no discussions about Tuchel. Bayern board trusts him. He won’t be discussed at the supervisory board meeting on May 30 either. He should be the coach next season even with a trophyless season. Understand his cooperation with Salihamidzic is intact. Together with Neppe they all have started to discuss about transfer targets.

German outlet kicker also issued a report stating that Tuchel’s job was safe (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Thomas Tuchel’s job is definitely safe even with a trophyless season. Tuchel will start next season as head coach. The discussion this summer will mainly be about the players - which players can take Bayern forward on the long-term.

As far as injury updates go, there have been some notable items from the last few days days:

On Saturday, Lucas Hernandez made strides in his rehab from a major knee injury per Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia_GER):

Lucas Hernández trained with Prof. Dr. Holger Broich for the first time again yesterday. Shortly before the rehab patient return to team training, Broich usually takes over the last rehab units and then gives the green light for the return to team training with the doctors. Whether Hernández can be in the squad in Cologne next week depends on when he finally returns to the team, how many units he can then complete with the team — and how he can handle the strain.

On Sunday, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Mathys Tel did some extra work:

Mathys Tel and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting put in an extra shift on the team's day off today [ @vcatalina96]pic.twitter.com/2OmXJ9TAof — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 21, 2023

Today, Alphonso Davies was seen on the training grounds:

Alphonso #Davies goes through a running workout on Monday off from training.

Manuel Neuer also joined in on the fun as well: