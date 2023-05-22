Update: Sky Sport confirms Fabrizio Romano report on Bayern Munich wanting Juventus striker Dusan Vlahović, says offer could be incoming

Update: 6:30PM EST — Sky confirms Romano’s report

A report from Sky Sport Italia confirmed Fabrizio Romano’s report and added that Juventus is expecting an offer in the neighborhood of what they are asking:

Juventus is thinking about the future. Not only in terms of defining and choosing a new sporting director, but also on market strategies. Starting with some not minor knots. Such as the issue related to Di Maria’s contract. The club is leaning toward the desire not to renew the contract of the Argentine world champion: the relationship between the cost of the salary and the performance shown on the field is considered no longer adequate to the plans for next season. The market, however, will have to be self-financing, and in any case there will have to be a very careful eye on the budget. In this sense, if the offer arrives that Juve expects from Bayern, which has informally expressed interest in Vlahovic, the club will consider it very carefully, obviously if an alternative deemed up to par is found.

Is Bayern Munich looking to expedite this move in hopes of beating out the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United — while also hoping to convince fans to put away their torches and pitchforks?

Were the reports stating that Bayern Munich had no interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahović a smokescreen?

It was just a few weeks ago that we got word that the Bavarians struck the name of the Serbian attacker off of their transfer wish list.

Was there a change of heart or was Bayern Munich playing a game of deception in the transfer market? It really does not matter now as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano — perhaps the most tied in journalist on transfer in the industry — is reporting that Bayern Munich and Manchester United are attempting to challenge Chelsea FC in a pursuit of the Juventus center-forward:

Understand Chelsea haven’t sent €80m bid for Dusan Vlahović, as of now. He’s one of many strikers appreciated at the club but no bid/talks. #CFC



Bayern and Man United remain in the race for Vlahović — but still waiting for Juventus decision.



https://t.co/dJ3dfw7mwk pic.twitter.com/EtbrhDjJBy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2023

If the going rate for Vlahović is €80 million it would actually represent a steep cut from the expected prices for other strikers on the market like Napoli’s Victor Osimhen (€160 million) and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani (€100 million).

Vlahović, who has been in Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri’s doghouse for most of the season, could benefit immensely from a change of scenery. With just 14 goals and four assists in 41 games across all competitions, the 23-year-old might be able to benefit from a new voice being in his ear.

It worked out well for former Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, didn’t it?