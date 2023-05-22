Bavarian Podcast Works S5E46: What needs to change at Bayern Munich? Talking consequences after a disaster

Well, that was fun while it lasted. Bayern Munich have dropped points to RB Leipzig in shameful fashion, handing the lead in the Bundesliga back to Borussia Dortmund. The league title is practically out of reach, which means Bayern are set to go trophyless for the first time since the 2011/12 season, which was over a decade ago. This has has left people feeling shocked and upset, so we ask some important questions about the future of the club.

In this episode, INNN and Tom talk about the following:

Who deserves the blame for the season going boom?

INNN and Tom argue about what percentage of blame each party deserves — the board, Nagelsmann, and Tuchel.

What happened to the mentality at Bayern Munich?

What transfers should Bayern make next season? Is a striker enough to tip the scales?

Why moving Joshua Kimmich to the #8 position wreaks havoc on the squad.

What are the two major mistakes that Tuchel MUST NOT repeat next season?

Will a new champion change the perception of the Bundesliga within the wider footballing community?

