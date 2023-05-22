Thomas Tuchel’s a big fan of Joao Cancelo at Bayern Munich, but a permanent buy is unlikely

Joao Cancelo has been a useful addition to Bayern Munich’s squad ever since he joined on loan from Manchester City during the winter transfer window. His loan only lasts through the end of the season, but there is a buy-on option for Bayern with a fee of around 70-million euros attached to the Portuguese international. So far, since joining Bayern, Cancelo has made 19 appearances across all competitions and has tallied one goal and six assists, the most recent assist of which was from a lovely solo effort on the left flank to tee up Serge Gnabry in the 6-0 win over Schalke 04.

Thomas Tuchel expressed his delight with having Cancelo in the squad, though he admitted he’s not entirely sure what the future holds for the player. He knows that it’s not solely up to him whether he’s purchased on a permanent basis after his loan ends or not. “I have the impression that he feels very comfortable here. But in the end all parties are part of the decision. His desire in training is unique. I have the feeling that he’s really happy. We’ll discuss everything else after the end of the season,” Tuchel explained when he was asked about Cancelo and his current situation at Bayern (via @iMiaSanMia).

Despite how liked he is in the squad, Cancelo’s price tag is a deterrent to him being bought by Bayern from Manchester City this summer. The buy-on clause is attached to the loan agreement from the winter transfer window, but Bayern don’t want to have to pay more than they’d like to.

Per information from Sport1’s Kerry Hau, a permanent buy is unlikely at the end of the loan deal with the 70-million euro price tag, as Bayern is really focused on keeping their efforts aimed elsewhere in the transfer market. Tuchel has stressed his desire to get a top class striker this summer as well as a number 6, defensive midfielder, so those two positions will take the priority and it’s not going to be cheap, especially with Eintracht Frankfurt wanting around 90-100 million euros for striker Randal Kolo Muani.

For what it’s worth, Bayern is pleased with Cancelo’s performances, it’s just the financial aspect of keeping him that would be the main issue at play. Hau also reports that there’s really not much off-the-pitch communication between Cancelo and his teammates, which isn’t necessarily a terrible thing, but could, perhaps, allude to an underlying feeling he may have of knowing he won’t be a Bayern player after this season concludes.

Per Hau, Manchester City are also likely to try to sell Cancelo to either Arsenal FC or FC Barcelona this summer, as both clubs are interested in him. His rather public falling out with Pep Guardiola was one of the last proverbial nails in the coffin in terms of his standing at City, but he shouldn’t have too much difficulty finding a club with the interest that’s already there.