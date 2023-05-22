João Cancelo’s Instagram reaction to Bayern Munich defeat

Bayern Munich’s crushing loss to RB Leipzig has left players and fans in stunned disbelief. It’s a hard one to take, especially for veteran mainstays of the team, like through-and-through Bavarian Thomas Müller.

Still, it’s time for everyone to chin up and give their all. And don’t think loan player João Cancelo doesn’t have his heart in it. While his home club Manchester City are on the verge of confirming a sensational Premier League comeback, the Portuguese fullback has become a regular in Thomas Tuchel’s XI and sharing fully in the joys and miseries of the Rekordmeister’s season.

Cancelo took to Instagram after the match:

João Cancelo on Instagram: Bad days are necessary to make the good days worthwhile. God is always in charge pic.twitter.com/NuhjXaLMMt — Bayern & Die Mannschaft (@iMiaSanMia_en) May 20, 2023

Though his status for next season remains up in the air, Cancelo is looking — and sounding — more and more like a guy who could stay in Bavaria next season.

Here’s to some good days together then, for Cancelo and his Bayern teammates.

Want more thoughts on that absolute debacle of a match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig? Check out our postgame podcast for our thoughts on where everything went wrong, why Bayern Munich collapsed in this match (and in this season), and who needs to be looking over their shoulder moving forward at the club. You can listen on Spotify or below:

