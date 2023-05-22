Report: Manchester City star and Champions League finalist Rodri nearly joined Bayern back in 2019

Bayern Munich’s 2019 transfer window was absolutely crazy, with the club using a frugal 2018 summer window to make some extremely expensive transfers. Yet, after Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard signed, inexperienced sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihadmidžic failed to get the other big transfers over the line. Multiple high profile transfer targets, such as Matthjis de Ligt, Leroy Sané and Joao Cancelo, failed to arrive at the Säbener Straße. Ironically, all three have since arrived at Bayern in subsequent transfer windows. It is funny how life works sometimes.

But one player Brazzo failed to get and likely will not be able to go back for is Manchester City’s Rodrigo Hernández Cascante (or Rodri, as he is best known). According to a report from Sport1’s Kerry Hau, as captured by @iMiaSanMia_GER, Brazzo had “more or less reached an agreement” with the then-Atletico Madrid player. However, the report states that the supervisory board felt the Spaniard’s 70 million euro release clause was too much money, particularly after Bayern had already splashed 115 million euros on Hernandez and Pavard.

That news will be especially galling for Bayern fans to hear in light of the Bavarian giants’ current search for a No. 6 with positional discipline, passing qualities and defensive sturdiness, a profile which Rodri sounds so very perfect. And in light of Rodri’s key role for Manchester City as the Manchester based club reached the Champions League final, even scoring a spectacular goal against Bayern themselves, he obviously would have been a phenomenal signing. It is what it is, though. Now Bayern will need to find a new player, one that can match the quality Rodri would have shown in Munich.