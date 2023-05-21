Noted journo denies reports of Joshua Kimmich leaving Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has been involved in some wild transfer rumors in recent days that have seen him linked to Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Arsenal FC, Liverpool FC, and Manchester City.

The stories detailing a move away from Bayern Munich seemingly emerged from nowhere — and Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg says there is a good reason for that:

News #Kimmich: He still has no agent. His contract extension until 2025 was negotiated by his own. Barcelona didn’t contact him. He has absolutely no intention to leave the club and he is not in talks with Barcelona. Future captain. @SkySportDE

Kimmich has not addressed his future in any respect, let alone indicating that a transfer might be on the table. The 28-year-old is one of the most powerful players in the locker room and is considered a likely candidate to be the club’s next captain.

The timing of the rumors, however, is very curious. With rumors of Kimmich being changed to the No. 8 position, there is at least some though that he could be leveraging some of this craziness to either push for — or against — a position change. As of now, Kimmich has not commented on what position he would prefer to play moving forward.