Thomas Müller resents Bayern Munich’s sloppy performance against RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich collapsed from a 1-0 lead at half-time to a 3-1 trail by the final whistle, a performance of two halves which was shown in Thomas Müller’s own performance too.

Speaking to kicker’s Georg Holzner after the game (as captured on Twitter by @iMiaSanMia), Müller said:

Thomas Müller: "We were 1-0 up and then conceded a goal from our own corner kick - that speaks volumes. The second half, if you look at it.. the three goals against us - it's not like we were outplayed. We invited RB with our own mistakes. Two penalties and a goal from a corner" pic.twitter.com/eOGEbGtJ8k — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 20, 2023

Do you agree with Müller? Has the team lost it’s conviction to close out games?

