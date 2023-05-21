 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Bayern Munich fell apart against RB Leipzig -- and its title hopes might have went down the drain. Listen to what happened with Bavarian Podcast Works!

Filed under:

Thomas Müller resents Bayern Munich’s sloppy performance against RB Leipzig

The veteran’s struggles today were not just his alone.

By CCyler
/ new
FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Bayern Munich collapsed from a 1-0 lead at half-time to a 3-1 trail by the final whistle, a performance of two halves which was shown in Thomas Müller’s own performance too.

Speaking to kicker’s Georg Holzner after the game (as captured on Twitter by @iMiaSanMia), Müller said:

Do you agree with Müller? Has the team lost it’s conviction to close out games?

Want more thoughts on that absolute debacle of a match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig? Check out our postgame podcast for our thoughts on where everything went wrong, why Bayern Munich collapsed in this match (and in this season), and who needs to be looking over their shoulder moving forward at the club. You can listen on Spotify or below:

As always, we appreciate all the support!

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 11 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works