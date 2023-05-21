“It feels like everything is falling apart” — Bayern Munich executive laments state of affairs after 3-1 debacle vs. RB Leipzig

After firing Julian Nagelsmann in March, the Bayern Munich executive crew had to at least have somewhat of an idea that the team could walk out of the season with no trophies at a time where winning a treble was conceivable.

It was a massive, (hopefully) calculated risk...and it has failed.

Already out of the running for the DFB-Pokal and the Champions League, Bayern Munich “fell apart” against RB Leipzig in a 3-1 defeat at the Allianz Arena in a match that has left everyone associated with the club scrambling for answers.

“This happened many times this season. It feels like everything is falling apart. You don’t have the feeling we could do anything after the equalizer. We no longer have it in our hands. That is bitter. We’re deeply disappointed we gave this opportunity away,” Kahn said after the match as recorded by Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg (via @iMiaSanMia).

Kahn will be one of the figures who draws the most ire for this collapse. Every member of the decision-making committee that sacked Nagelsmann is culpable for the outcome. Whether it means one trophy or none at all, the Bayern Munich brass is going to have to be held accountable for overseeing why this campaign was derailed.

