Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller won’t address team’s mentality...at this time

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller picked up an assist during his team’s 3-1 defeat to RB Leipzig on Saturday, but that meant very little to the 33-year-old.

The squad’s incredible collapse was at the forefront of Müller’s thoughts and he did not want to address any issues with the team’s mentality…at least at this point.

”I won’t answer now what I think about that. I’m not going to use the energy to tear us apart here, we have to focus fully on next week and I’m going to put all my energy into next weekend. Until then, I’ll give it my all,” Müller said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Müller, who got his second straight start, has been there and done that with just about every situation in his career. Now, he finds his team in a dire situation and there might not be anything he can do to prevent Borussia Dortmund from pulling out the Bundesliga title for the first time since the 2011/12 season.

