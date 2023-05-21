Bittersweet Saxony: Bayern Munich’s Brazzo had to watch rumored signing possibly ruin his team’s season

When RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer broke away from the pack to lead a counterattack after Joshua Kimmich’s unsuccessful corner attempt, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić had to feel a pit in his stomach.

Urged to sign Laimer by ex-coach Julian Nagelsmann, the Austrian star was now steamrolling down the field and looking to dish it for a goal to knot the game...which he did. However, Christopher Nkunku’s ensuing pass attempt was blocked away to Laimer, who rifled a shot into the net to knot the game at 1-1.

RB Leipzig would then go on to win the game 3-1 and all the sporting director could do was, well, deny the news that everyone already knows as Bayern Munich might have blown the league title.

“He played a very good game. We don’t talk about players of other clubs. He will be a free agent from July 1st,” Salihamidžić told Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Where Laimer fits into Bayern Munich’s lineup remains to be seen. Will he start or will he be a depth piece? Under Nagelsmann, that answer might have been different, but as we know, Thomas Tuchel’s line of thinking does not always sync up to what Nagelsmann thought worked best.

