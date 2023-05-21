 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Bayern Munich fell apart against RB Leipzig -- and its title hopes might have went down the drain. Listen to what happened with Bavarian Podcast Works!

Filed under:

Bittersweet Saxony: Bayern Munich’s Brazzo had to watch rumored signing possibly ruin his team’s season

That had to be hard to take for Bayern Munich for a number of reasons.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

When RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer broke away from the pack to lead a counterattack after Joshua Kimmich’s unsuccessful corner attempt, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić had to feel a pit in his stomach.

Urged to sign Laimer by ex-coach Julian Nagelsmann, the Austrian star was now steamrolling down the field and looking to dish it for a goal to knot the game...which he did. However, Christopher Nkunku’s ensuing pass attempt was blocked away to Laimer, who rifled a shot into the net to knot the game at 1-1.

RB Leipzig would then go on to win the game 3-1 and all the sporting director could do was, well, deny the news that everyone already knows as Bayern Munich might have blown the league title.

“He played a very good game. We don’t talk about players of other clubs. He will be a free agent from July 1st,” Salihamidžić told Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Where Laimer fits into Bayern Munich’s lineup remains to be seen. Will he start or will he be a depth piece? Under Nagelsmann, that answer might have been different, but as we know, Thomas Tuchel’s line of thinking does not always sync up to what Nagelsmann thought worked best.

Want more thoughts on that absolute debacle of a match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig? Check out our postgame podcast for our thoughts on where everything went wrong, why Bayern Munich collapsed in this match (and in this season), and who needs to be looking over their shoulder moving forward at the club. You can listen on Spotify or below:

As always, we appreciate all the support!

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 17 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works