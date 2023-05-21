Joshua Kimmich admits Bayern Munich collapsed against RB Leipzig, says it has happened “often” this season

When things go poorly at Bayern Munich, they often goo poorly in a massive way.

Star midfielder Joshua Kimmich was asked what happened during the team’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig and the Germany international did not take the politically correct route for a response.

“We completely fell apart in the second half. It’s no coincidence when you see that this happened to us so often this season,” Kimmich told Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

While there have been moments of concern scattered throughout the season, there seems to have been an uptick in lapses and focus of late — at the worst possible time. Kimmich seems to be implying that the squad might be going through something. But what?

“We’re making too many mistakes like today. We conceded from our own corner and two penalties,” Kimmich told Sport1 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It happened to us many times, especially in the second half of the season. We couldn’t bring the same intensity of the first half over the whole game.”

Regardless, the loss put Bayern Munich hopes for an 11th consecutive title in the hands of Borussia Dortmund.

“Dortmund have a very important game. We look at ourselves and have to win our last game regardless,” said Kimmich.

With a win over FC Augsburg on Sunday, BVB will hold a two-point advantage over Bayern Munich heading into the Bundesliga’s final match day next weekend.

Bayern Munich will face FC Koln, while Dortmund will do battle with Mainz 05.

Want more thoughts on that absolute debacle of a match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig? Check out our postgame podcast for our thoughts on where everything went wrong, why Bayern Munich collapsed in this match (and in this season), and who needs to be looking over their shoulder moving forward at the club. You can listen on Spotify or below:

As always, we appreciate all the support!