Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel says team stopped playing after 30 minutes against RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel saw many reasons why his team dropped a crucial 3-1 decision to RB Leipzig.

“This defeat only has to do with ourselves. When no one moves anymore, no one wants the ball, then it looks like Leipzig were good. When I lose, I want to lose to a better team who are in better shape on the day and not because the game slipped out of our own hands,” Tuchel told Sky (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We started well. We took the lead and could’ve added a second. We stopped playing after 30 minutes. We weren’t there in the second half. I have no explanation. We’re coming off a good phase, I see the spirit in the team, in training. I have no explanation for that.”

Tuchel also said a tactical foul should have been to prevent the quick counterattack on Konrad Laimer’s game-tying effort.

“Of course. You just have to do what is necessary. You can’t duck your head there. You have to act accordingly,” Tuchel remarked as both Kingsley Coman and Jamal Musiala failed to do anything to prevent the quick counterattack from breaking away.

One thing that that Tuchel did take accountability for was the team’s potential descent from first place.

Thomas Tuchel on whether it would have been better if he took charge in the summer and not mid-season: “It’s not about what I wish for. When the door opens, it opens, the people in charge made it clear now was the time. I’m not running away from responsibility,” Tuchel told ZDF sportstudio (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “If we lose the title and I’m on the sideline, I’m responsible. I’ll not look for excuses and will try to do significantly better next season”

Tuchel must now sit and wait to see what happens in the Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Augsburg match. Surprisingly, he will not viewing it.

“I’m definitely not going to watch it,” Tuchel said. “I wouldn’t have watched it either if we had won. I’ll take a look at it when I can.”

